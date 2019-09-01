Hubbard crime activity: Man reports confronting burglar who was taking son’s TV

Thursday, Aug. 22

2:51 p.m. – 200 block of Myron St., police said a woman, who was intoxicated, punched a glass window, causing her arm to bleed. Police said they received reports about ongoing issues at the house. They contacted Children Services due to kids being in the house, according to a police report.

Saturday, Aug. 24

5:25 a.m. – 300 block of Hager St., a woman reported that someone created a fake Instagram account, posing as her 16-year-old daughter. The fake account was reported to Instagram and was taken down.

Monday, Aug. 26

2:09 p.m. – 300 block of Elmwood Dr., a man said he caught a suspect in his son’s home, taking his television. He said the suspect said, “You got me” and asked him not to shoot. He said the suspect also asked him not to call police because he was already in trouble with the law, and he put the TV back in the home. Police identified a person of interest, according to a police report.

4:26 p.m. – 200 block of School St., a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend keeps contacting her, although she wants it to stop. Police gave the man a warning.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.