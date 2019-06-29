Hubbard crime activity: Man accused of harassing TMHA manager

Tuesday, June 11

8 p.m. – 600 block of W. Park Ave., a woman reported that her former boyfriend grabbed her breast. She said she told him to stop, and he did stop and left, but she believed that he should get in trouble for the incident. Police said the man admitted to grabbing the woman, and he apologized. Police said the man and woman both have autism. An investigation is pending.

Tuesday, June 18

8:19 a.m. – 600 block of West Park, John Hartwig, 62, charged with telephone harassment. Police identified Hartwig as the suspect who was harassing the manager of a TMHA complex, leaving rude messages and sexual remarks.

Wednesday, June 19

3 p.m. – 100 block of Youngstown-Hubbard Rd., a woman told police that a suspect slammed her head repeatedly on a counter and then threw her to the floor. She said he also threatened to kill her whole family as she watched, according to a police report. Police said the man had been involved in another incident in Liberty earlier that day in which he was accused of damaging a house there, but no action was taken.

Saturday, June 22

1:32 p.m. – 500 block of W. Liberty St., a woman reported that her friend snatched her cell phone at the Shadow Run Apartments and left. She said the two were fighting after the suspect dropped her dog off for her to watch for a few hours. Instead, she said the woman didn’t come back until the next day, according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 26

5:40 p.m. – 100 block of Hillview Dr., Kim Blaine, 58, arrested on a warrant for OVI charges and a probation violation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.