Hubbard crime activity: Gas station owner reports theft of stickers from coin machine

Sunday, July 28

1:21 p.m. – 300 block of E. Liberty St., police were called for a domestic dispute between a man and a woman. The man was issued a warning, according to a police report.

9:16 p.m. – 100 block of Hubbard Youngstown Rd., the owner of Sunoco gas station reported watching a surveillance video, which showed a woman tampering with the car wash coin machine behind the business. He said she put something on the ground and appeared to be peeling information stickers from the machine. After about a minute, the woman walked to the other side of the machine, looked up at the surveillance camera and walked out of view, according to a police report. The owner told police that he found nothing missing except the stickers.

Monday, July 29

12:15 p.m. – 800 block of W. Liberty St., the manager of Dollar General reported a suspected shoplifter, who she said had been at the store multiple times. Police issued a trespass warning to the suspect.

Tuesday, July 30

2:48 p.m. – 100 block of Hager St., a man reported that someone slashed the tires of his Jeep. Police said the front tires had the valve stems cut and air leaked out, while the rear driver’s side tire had a large slash on the sidewall and a Farberware kitchen knife inserted in it. Police said someone rummaged through the vehicle, and the owner reported that the magazine for his pistol was missing. The man didn’t know who would want to damage his property, according to a police report.

Wednesday, July 31

10:02 p.m. – 100 block of Walnut St., Konner, Shields, 19, charged with criminal damaging. A woman reported that Shields smashed the passenger window and taillight of her vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.