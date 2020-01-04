Hubbard crime activity: Driver chased victims, made threats, police say

Police in the City of Hubbard investigated the following incidents from Dec. 17-30:

Wednesday, Dec. 11

5 p.m. – 700 block of N. Main St., Richard Malcomson, 62, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Family members reported that Malcomson attacked them during calling hours at a funeral home. One family member reported that Malcomson threatened to shoot him, saying he would never let him leave alive.

Tuesday, Dec. 17

12:32 p.m. – 100 block of Hillview Dr., Monet Evans, 25, arrested on a warrant after a report of a domestic dispute.

7:24 p.m. – 200 block of W. Liberty St., Gerald Q. Hoey, arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and domestic violence. A driver and a passenger reported being following in a vehicle by Hoey, the passenger’s husband., who they said was trying to run them off the road. During this time, they reported that Hoey was yelling threats. Police spotted Hoey driving erratically and arrested him, according to a police report. Police said Hoey made comments that his wife was cheating on him while he was being booked into the jail.

Friday, Dec. 20

9:19 a.m. – 200 block of Rebecca Ave., report that a bus aide was bitten by a small dog. A report was sent to the Dog Warden.

Friday, Dec. 27

11:42 a.m. – 700 block of Triangle Dr., police were called to investigate a report of passing bad checks.

Monday, Dec. 30

3:56 p.m. – 200 block of E. Liberty St., Diana Pound, arrested and charged with two counts of domestic violence. A man reported that Pound hit him and his 87-year-old mother. Police said they arrived to find Pound shouting at one of the victims, who was bent over and holding her head.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the City of Hubbard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the City of Hubbard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.