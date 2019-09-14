Hubbard crime activity: Burglar steals wine, snacks from train car

Wednesday, Sept. 4

11:05 a.m. – 100 block of S. Main St., police were called to investigate what was reported as a road-rage dispute near the Walgreens parking lot. One woman said a driver cursed at her and hit her car door while she had three toddlers in the vehicle. That driver denied starting the dispute and said she left after the woman got out of her car. No charges were filed due to conflicting stories as to what happened and no independent witnesses, according to a police report.

Saturday, Sept. 7

12:35 p.m. – W. Park Avenue, Bradley Faulk, 28, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with DUI and possession of drugs. Police stopped Faulk after receiving a report that he was all over the roadway and appeared to be driving without his hands on the wheel at times, according to a police report. Faulk told police that he thought someone was following him and that he was having issues with his vehicle’s steering, according to a police report. Police said they found that he had a suspended license and said he appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Police said he was found with heroin and straws. He denied using heroin that day, according to the report.

Monday, Sept. 9

8:51 a.m. – 800 block of N. Main St., reported break-in of the train located behind Rhonda’s Diner. Police said the train is furnished to be an apartment. Whoever broke in took a bottle of wine and snacks. A shed and camera in the area were also damaged, according to a police report.

1:05 p.m. – 7600 block of E. Liberty St., employees at Deer Creek Golf Course said a group of golfers drove one of their golf carts through the woods. They learned of it through a video posted on Snapchat. The teens in the cart were identified and told not to come back to the golf course. No charges were filed.

