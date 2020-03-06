Girard crime: Men face charges after trespassing near train tracks, police say

Friday, February 28

3:26 p.m. – Furnace Lane, police were dispatched to Interstate Processors for a menacing report. According to police, a customer came into the business to drop off scrap. The report said the customer was standing on the scale, and when an employee told him to get off, the customer threatened him to meet him outside. No charges were filed.

Saturday, February 29

4:25 p.m. – Carlton Street, an officer said he saw a blue SUV was driving in the woods near Youngstown and South Eastern Railroad Co. train tracks. The SUV pulled onto Byers Avenue, and an officer pulled the driver over on Carlton Street. Three men face criminal trespass charges.

Tuesday, March 3

8:37 a.m. – 800 block of Shannon Rd., police were called about a pick-up truck that was ransacked. The caller told police that his wife went outside to find the truck doors wide open and tools scattered through the yard. The caller does not think anything was taken, according to a police report.

9:10 p.m. – Liberty and Market streets, Thomas Bartlett, 64, charged with OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the police report, a patrolling officer saw a Dodge Ram driving without headlights. When police signaled for the driver, Barlett, to stop, the report said he made a sharp right turn onto High Street, cutting another vehicle off. Police said Bartlett handed police a glass crack pipe with drug residue.

Wednesday, March 4

8:43 p.m. – 100 block of Churchill Rd., police were called for a physical fight between two women. The victim told police that she was assaulted by another woman while picking up her son. The suspect said she did not start the fight, but witnesses told police that the victim’s story was accurate. No charges were filed.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.