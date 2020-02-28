Girard crime: Kids threw water bottles at woman after taking them from her porch, police say

Friday, February 21

5:23 p.m. – N. State Street and E. Main Street, Timothy Morgan, 72, charged with OVI and driving under suspension. According to a police report, an officer on patrol said he saw an SUV drive through a red light and almost cause an accident. Police pulled the driver, Morgan, over and said he smelled like alcohol. Police said Morgan did not pass sobriety tests.

10:55 p.m. – 100 block of Shelby St., Christopher Bash, 34, charged with domestic violence. A police report says officers responded to a fight in which the victim said her boyfriend, Bash, flipped the kitchen table and threw a glass of water at her. While waiting for a friend to pick her up, the victim said Bash punched her in the face and tried to choke her. She also told police Bash pushed her down the stairs and hit her with a broken fan, the report says. Police found Bash in the bathroom and arrested him.

Saturday, February 22

8:32 p.m. – 400 block of E. Liberty Street, a woman told police she caught two kids taking a case of water bottles from her porch. When the women starting recording them, they threw the water bottles at her house, hitting her with one of them and damaging siding, the report says.

Sunday, February 23

1:20 a.m. – 200 block of Hazel St., Robert Fowler, 23, charged with OVI and failure to control. Police said a man called them, saying he heard a pickup truck crash into the embankment in his front yard. The caller told police the truck then drove off. Police found debris and a large toolbox in the road, the report says. When police found the truck, they said the driver told them Fowler asked her to take him back to get his toolbox. According to the report, Fowler told police he was driving the truck earlier when it slid on gravel, causing him to lose control and go off the road. Police said Fowler smelled like alcohol and did not pass sobriety tests.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.