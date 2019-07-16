Girard crime activity: Woman says man hit her with wooden stick while walking, police say

Wednesday, July 3

2:30 p.m. – 200 block of W. Prospect Ave., police were dispatched for a reported assault. According to the police report, the woman said she was hit with a wooden stick while walking down the sidewalk. When police spoke to the suspect, he said he was working in the garden and did not touch the woman. He said they got into an argument over the woman coming to his house on Monday, asking to use the bathroom. He said he found her in the basement and after asking her to leave, he noticed that $800 was missing. Police reviewed a video on the woman’s phone, but they could not tell for sure if she was struck by the stick, according to a police report. Police said the woman later came to the station, saying the man was threatening her, believing that she took his drugs.

Sunday, July 7

8:45 p.m. – 600 block of S. Clair t., police were called to the area for a suspected overdose of a woman in a vehicle, which was partially blocking the roadway from a driveway. Police said the woman admitted to snorting heroin. She was taken to the hospital.

Monday, July 8

12:09 p.m. – 400 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called for a menacing incident. According to police, the caller said he got into an argument with the suspect over his ex-girlfriend. The caller said the suspect later left him a voicemail, stating that he would put a bullet in him.

Tuesday, July 9

9 p.m. – 400 block of Lawrence Ave., police were contacted about a boy’s blue bike that was stolen while he was at football practice.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.