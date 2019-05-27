Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday, May 19

4:35 a.m. - S. State Street, police were dispatched about a woman being pushed out of a vehicle. According to the report, the woman was picked up from her house by a friend. The victim said she waited outside of the friend's house for about an hour before he came back out to drive her home. The woman told police that the driver stopped the car, said he didn't have gas to drive her home, opened her door and pushed her out of the vehicle. Police said the woman did not suffer notable injuries.

Tuesday, May 21

5:39 p.m. - 500 block of Lawrence Ave., a man said his wife found a silhouette target with bullet holes underneath her car. He said his wife felt threatened.

Wednesday, May 22

6:59 a.m. - Mosier Road, Noah Rees, 19, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found two marijuana grinders and a plastic container with marijuana residue during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.