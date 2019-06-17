Girard crime activity: Woman accuses man of dragging her with car during fight

Wednesday, June 5

11:24 a.m. – E. Main Street, Alexis Graziano, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found dollar bills covered in heroin residue, along with a small packet of suspected heroin during a traffic stop. Graziano admitted to officers that she used the dollar bills to snort heroin, according to a police report. She could face more charges after police get the drug lab test results.

Sunday, June 9

4:09 a.m. – 300 block of Dearborn Ave., police responded to a domestic violence call and found drug residue and tools inside the house. The suspect, Brandon Boyles, wasn’t there at the time but he was arrested a day later and charged with domestic violence and drug paraphernalia.

8:40 p.m. – 100 block of W. Liberty Ave., William McConnell, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Monday, June 10

5:55 p.m. – S. Market and Hancock streets, Andrew Ramsey, arrested and charged with assault. A woman told police that during a fight, Ramsey dragged her with his car. Witnesses told officers they saw Ramsey driving away as the woman held on, screaming for help. Ramsey told police he was in an argument with her and was afraid she was going to hurt him, so he drove away, according to a report.

Tuesday, June 11

1:49 a.m. – 300 block of Iowa Ave., Nicholas Novello, charged with DUI, failure to control and leaving the scene of an accident.

