Girard crime activity: Teen robs victim after trying to sell him broken phone, police say

Friday, December 27

6:44 p.m. – 300 block of Forsythe Ave., police responded after someone called 911 to report a robbery. When officers got there, they saw the suspected car pulling out and ordered four people out of it. The driver told police she drove her teen brother to the caller’s house to sell a phone. When the caller’s son found out the phone was broken, he told the teen boy he didn’t want it. According to the report, the caller said the teen then got on top of her son and starting stealing money out of his pockets. She said he handed the money back after hearing police sirens. The report says the teen denied getting on top of the victim, but admitted to taking the money. He was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and charged with robbery, according to the report.

Saturday, December 28

3:28 a.m. – E. Liberty Street, Brian Logan, 29, charged with OVI. During a traffic stop, police said the car smelled like alcohol and Logan was slurring his words. He did not pass sobriety tests and police found a marijuana blunt and rolling paper in the car, the report says.

Wednesday, January 1

12:18 a.m. – N. State Street, Timothy Morgan, 72, charged with OVI. During a traffic stop, a police officer said he smelled alcohol in the car. Morgan said he had one beer, according to a police report. He did not pass sobriety tests, the report says.

Thursday, January 2

4:28 p.m. – 500 block of N. State St., Paul Johnson, 26, charged with drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. During a traffic stop, police said they found containers with marijuana and rolling papers.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.