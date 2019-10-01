Girard crime activity: Teen reports being attacked while walking home from football game

Friday, Sept. 20

3:59 p.m. – 200 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called about a handgun stolen from a vehicle. According to the report, the man said he left his vehicle unlocked in a barbershop parking lot and could not find the firearm in the car later that day. The man later called police after the handgun was found in Walmart’s bathroom in Liberty Township. He said he mistakenly dropped it there, so it wasn’t stolen.

11:57 p.m. – Liberty Park, a teen told police she was jumped and assaulted while walking home from a football game. According to the report, the teen was walking along a trail through the park when three suspects held her down, punched and kicked her. The victim said she thinks the attack was in retaliation to a Beaver Falls fight she was involved in.

Saturday, Sept. 21

7:36 p.m. – 1000 block of S. State St., police were dispatched for a criminal mischief report at Rolling Mills Bar and Grill. According to the report, two toilets in the women’s restroom were damaged, and toilet paper and trash were scattered across the room. Police said a 12-year-old girl and 14-year-old girl were caught entering the restroom on surveillance camera and will face charges.

Sunday, Sept. 22

9:49 p.m. – 300 block of E. Wilson Ave., police were dispatched for an intoxicated man with a firearm. According to the report, police found a handgun in plain sight when they arrived at the home. The caller told police that her boyfriend followed her upstairs during an argument and pointed a loaded gun at himself, saying “Is this what you want?” The report said when the caller’s son came home, the suspect got into an argument with him, and they started yelling and pushing each other. The victim also said the suspect pushed her up against the wall. The suspect was detained and all firearms were taken from the home as evidence. He faces domestic violence charges and was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.