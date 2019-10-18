Girard crime activity: Suspect threatened to hang man by meat hook, police say

Saturday, Oct. 5

11:50 a.m. – 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave., police responded to an animal complaint. According to a police report, a postal worker said she saw a man being chased by loose dogs. The postal worker said the dogs are often loose and the post office refuses to deliver there anymore. Police talked to the victim, who said he was walking his own dog when the other dogs started chasing him. As the officer went to talk to the people living at the house with the loose dogs, police said a dog got out and jumped at him. The dog then ran after a couple walking by and only stopped after its owner called it back. The owner is being charged with dogs running at large.

Sunday, Oct. 6

4:21 p.m. – 100 block of N. Market St., a man said another man called him, threatening to hang him from a meat hook. The man told police the suspect threatened him for talking to his girlfriend.

Thursday, Oct. 10

10:19 p.m. – 100 block of Townsend Ave., reported assault. According to a police report, the victim said her sister got mad at her during a visit, telling her to leave. As she was leaving, the victim said her sister shoved her, causing her to fall down the stairs. The sister then followed her outside, kicking and punching her car, the report says. The victim told police she didn’t need medical attention but did want to pursue charges.

Sunday, Oct. 13

4:03 p.m. – Byers Street, Richard Bencina, 46, and Bradley Kinnison, 23, both charged with criminal trespass. Police said an officer noticed an empty car while on patrol near the Ohio Central Rail Road Tracks. According to a police report, the officer found two men in the area, riding ATVs. Police told them they were trespassing on private property.

4:57 p.m. – Byers Street, two juveniles were charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and criminal trespass. Police said they saw them riding an ATV and dirt bike near the Ohio Central Rail Road Tracks. According to a report, police told the kids they were trespassing on private property.

8:19 p.m. – 300 block of E. Prospect Ave., police responded to a burglary. According to a police report, the homeowners said they were outside putting up Halloween decorations when a white car parked on the street. They told police the driver stared at them. They said they then heard their back door slam and saw a man running from the back of the house, carrying a black container. One of the residents told police his medical marijuana was missing from their kitchen.

