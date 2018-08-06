Girard crime activity: Police say teen received disturbing text: '...there is a ton of blood'

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday, July 30

12 p.m. - 300 block of S. State St., James Locke, 40, of Warren, and Samuel Staffen, 55, of Georgia, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, gambling and cheating. Police said the men were running an illegal gambling operation out of a trailer parked at Sunoco. They told Sunoco that they were a promotions team from NASCAR, according to police. Locke is also charged with falsification because police said he initially gave officers his brother's name.

6:29 p.m. - 100 block of Maple Ave., police said the living room window of a home was broken. They said it looked like no one came inside.

Tuesday, July 31

12:43 p.m. - 1500 block of South State St., police reported to Soft Touch Furniture for a phone scam. The caller advised that he was from Ohio Edison and that the business had not paid its bill. The caller said he needed gift cards in order to keep the electric on. Police said the company had paid its bill and determined that the call was a scam.

3:15 p.m. - 500 block of Forsythe Ave., police say a teen got a text message from an unknown person that said, "I thought this was you know who... the job is done but there is a ton of blood." The girl's parents believed it was a prank but wanted to report it due to the content of the message, according to a police report.

Wednesday, August 1

9:22 p.m. - 400 block of Prospect St., a caller reported to police that five kids scratched his car. Police say they found marijuana in a 12-year-old boy's pocket. He was charged with drug abuse.

8:30 a.m. - 300 block of Elruth Ct., reported burglary in which change was taken.

Thursday, August 2

2:35 - 100 block of W. Liberty St., police received a report that a boy attempted to take money from a tip jar at the Girard Wok Chinese restaurant. After he was confronted, he ran out of the restaurant without taking any money.

2 p.m. - 200 block of W. Broadway Ave., two boys were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property with pending drug abuse charges. Police said they found a vape with suspected hash oil, a green knife, marijuana pipes, about one gram of marijuana, tin foil with white powder inside and $582 during an investigation of a suspicious vehicle with two boys inside. Police said the vehicle had been stolen from Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Friday, August 3

2:20 p.m. - 100 block of N. State St., a Farmers National Bank manager reported that a man had been coming into the bank and making comments to the tellers that made them uncomfortable. Employees reported that the man said under his breath that he wanted to, "blow up the union."

Saturday, August 4

11:48 p.m. - 400 block of South State St., Kenneth Cunningham, arrested and charged with criminal trespass and having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. Police said Cunningham was passed out behind the wheel of a car, running in the parking lot of Shell. Police said while questioning Cunningham, he vomited three times and smelled of alcohol. While being arrested, Cunningham began calling officers derogatory remarks, according to a police report. Police said he had a blood-alcohol content of .226, above the legal driving limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.