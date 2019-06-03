Girard crime activity: Police said man showed up at trailer, threatened to shoot it

Tuesday, May 21

10:28 p.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called for a menacing report. According to police, the caller said a man showed up at his trailer and threatened him. The man told the caller’s girlfriend that he was going to “fill up the streets with his buddies and shoot up the trailer,” police said. The man ran away from the scene and police were unable to find him in the area.

Saturday, May 25

2:55 a.m. – N. State Street and Smithsonian Street, Amanda Justus, 31, charged with OVI. Justus admitted to drinking and did not pass field sobriety tests during a traffic stop. Her blood-alcohol content was .173, over the legal limit of .08.

Sunday, May 26

1:57 a.m. – 1000 block of S. State St., Ryan Dally, 24, charged with physical control of a vehicle while under the influence. According to police, a bartender at Rolling Mills overhead an intoxicated man say he had firearms in his car. Police said they found Dally in the parking lot, banging his head on the steering wheel. Police did not find any firearms, but said they found a pair of brass knuckles during a search. Dally did not pass field sobriety tests and his blood-alcohol content was .105, over the legal limit of .08.

7:17 p.m. – 900 block of Lincoln Ave., police were contacted about a criminal trespassing incident. According to a police report, a woman pulled into her driveway and saw a juvenile lying in the grass beneath her bedroom window. The juvenile ran off and the woman said her husband found a large wooden stake that looked like a weapon in their rock bed.

Monday, May 27

10:34 p.m. – N. State Street, Lisa Egley, 55, charged with OVI, drug abuse, expired driver’s license and no license plate light. During a traffic stop for no plate lights, police said they could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle. Egley admitted to drinking earlier and did not pass field sobriety tests. Police said they also found a plastic bag of marijuana in the vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.