Girard crime activity: Police say man tried to bribe them during arrest

Wednesday, April 10

6:51 p.m. - 800 block of State St., police called about a man throwing a hatchet at the Kay Lanes sign. Police said they found John Huzvar, III, throwing the hatchet at the sign, which had several holes in it. Hazvar was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Thursday, April 11

8:50 p.m. - S. State Street, police made a traffic stop for a vehicle with tinted windows and a cracked windshield. During a search of the vehicle, police reported finding bags containing suspected narcotics and a digital scale with an unknown substance on it. The driver, Marquail Watkins, had a warrant for a domestic violence charge out of Girard and was taken into custody, police said.

Friday, April 12

1:57 a.m. - S. State Street, Lucio Alesci, charged with being intoxicated underage and disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol. According to the report, police saw Alesci staggering alongside the road with a gas can. Police said Alesci told them he ran out of gas and his car was about 20 miles away by a Dollar General. They said Alesci kept changing his story and admitted to drinking a few beers at the bar. There was also blood on his hands, they said. Police later found Alesci's car with damage to the wheels, scuff marks on the side and fluid leaking from the undercarriage. According to the report, Alesci told police that he did not want to go to jail, attempting to bribe them by asking "Do you want coke?"

4:56 a.m. - 100 block of E. Main St., a man was charged for dressing up a Jesus statue in front of St. Rose Church. According to police, they saw a bo staff with white flags tied around the ends in the statue's hands. Police contacted the suspect, John Huzvar III, who admitted to dressing up the statue as a gift for Jesus, according to a police report. Huzvar was charged with criminal trespassing.

Saturday, April 13

10:45 a.m. - E. Wilson Avenue, police were contacted about a dog attack. According to the report, the caller was walking his dog when another dog came from a porch and attacked his dog. Police said the caller's dog had a bloody ear.

Sunday, April 14

10:43 a.m. - 200 block of E. Second St., police were dispatched about a 4-year-old child found wandering alone in the cold rain wearing only a t-shirt. According to police, the child smelled strongly of urine and did not seem to want to go back home. Police said the child lived nearby and appeared to have gotten out from a sliding glass door. Police advised the girl's mother and stepfather that they needed to be more careful or they'd face criminal charges.

Tuesday, April 16

12:40 p.m. - 600 block of North Ave., police were called about a boy walking around a trampoline in his yard while naked.

5:02 p.m. - 600 block of Trumbull Ave., police were dispatched to a home for a man kicking the door in and firing shots. Police said they were previously called to the home where shell casings were recovered. Jason Duecaster, who was in the front yard yelling and throwing things, refused to go to the ground until an officer hit him with a Taser, according to a police report. While in custody, Duecaster made threats to an officer, urinated on the floor in the holding cell and pulled the fire alarm while being wheeled out to an ambulance, the report stated. Duecaster was charged with inducing panic, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and aggravated menacing.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.