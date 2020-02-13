Girard crime activity: Officer sees man point gun up apartment building stairwell, police say

Wednesday, February 7

2:17 p.m. – 100 block of Elruth Court, Jawaylan Tarail Patterson Daniels, 26, charged with carrying a concealed weapons and possession of drugs. According to a police report, an officer was doing a follow-up investigation at an apartment complex when he noticed a man in the building pointing a semi-automatic pistol toward the top of the stairwell. When the officer showed his badge, the man put the pistol in his pocket. The report said the man, later identified as Daniels, told the officer that he was heading to the gun range and was just messing around with a family member. Police said Patterson did not have a permit to carry and was placed under arrest. Police reported that Patterson also had Tramadol tablets in his pocket.

Friday, February 9

7:53 p.m. – 400 block of N. St. Clair Ave., police were dispatched for a possible breaking and entering at a house for sale. According to the report, police found a door open and muddy tracks through the home. The door frame appeared to be forced open, the report said.

Monday, February 10

1:50 p.m. – 1800 block of S. State St., a woman called police about three loose dogs in her unsecured breezeway. The woman said one of the dogs was acting aggressive. According to the report, police found three sickly dogs that appeared to be afflicted with mange. The Trumbull County Dog Warden was contacted.

Tuesday, February 11

3:21 p.m. – 1700 block of N. State St., a man told police that someone stole his car keys from the ignition. The man said he left the car running while charging the battery. When he came back, the man said the keys were missing.

Wednesday, February 12

8:53 a.m. – 200 block of W. Broadway Ave., a resident told police that an unknown man dumped trash on his property. This has been an ongoing issue and the investigating is pending, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.