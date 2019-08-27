Girard crime activity: Mom said man threatened to run over her 8-year-old with car

Friday, Aug. 16

11:37 p.m. – W. Liberty Street, Joshua Goss, 23, charged with OVI. Police said Goss’ car didn’t have its headlights on and it was swerving on the road, hitting the concrete wall of the Justin Leo Bridge twice. Police said they smelled alcohol coming from the car and Goss failed sobriety tests. His blood-alcohol content was .20, over the legal limit of .08.

Saturday, Aug. 17

2:21 p.m. – Lawrence Avenue and Churchill Road, Michael Robinson, 40, arrested and charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and drug paraphernalia; Shelbi Gallagher, 28, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report of two or three men pulling a woman out of a truck. Police said they found a man and Gallagher inside the truck. They later saw Robinson peering around the corner of the parking lot and an officer led him over to the cruiser. Robinson started yelling at police and fighting against them, scratching an officer, according to a report. Police said they found a marijuana pipe in his pocket. Gallagher started yelling at officers when they put Robinson in the cruiser, police said. The other man had blood on his nose and lip, but would not say who assaulted him.

Tuesday, Aug. 20

5:23 p.m. – 100 block of E. Broadway Ave., a 911 caller said her 8-year-old son was throwing water over his chalk drawing in the driveway next to their home, which belongs to a vacant house. The woman said a neighbor pulled into the drive, saying the child cannot do that on private property and threatened to run him over. When police talked to the suspect, he said he never threatened the child.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.