Girard crime activity: Man tries to use two fake $100 bills at gas station, police say

Saturday, July 27

10:11 p.m. – 400 block of S. State St., police responded to the Shell gas station after they said a man tried to use counterfeit money. According to police, the man came into the store and tried to use two fake $100 bills. After the store clerk told the man the money was fake, he said he got the money from a friend who must have pranked him. The man then left the store with the counterfeit money still on the counter, the report said.

Monday, July 29

4:58 p.m. – 1000 block of Woodlawn Ave., police responded to a reported burglary. According to a police report, the caller said she came home to find her doors unlocked and things inside of her home rearranged. She showed police tool marks on the doorknob and door frame. She said this has happened about seven times and she’s working on installing a security camera.

Tuesday, July 30

4:26 p.m. – 200 block of Main St., a man said he was assaulted at a friend’s house, police said. According to a police report, the victim was eating when the suspect started punching him in the face, breaking his glasses and leaving a welt on his forehead.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.