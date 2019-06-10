Girard crime activity: Man threatens to shoot woman’s dog for barking, police say

Wednesday, May 29

11:08 p.m. – 300 block of Taylor Ave., police responded to a call about a man trying to fight people at a home. Police said they found 33-year-old Michael Macias approaching another man with his fists up. They handcuffed Macias and put him in the cruiser. Someone who lives at the house said there was an argument after Macias starting talking insensitively about a child who lives there. According to the report, Macias hit one of the residents in the face. Macias told police someone hit him, but he would not give a name. Macias was charged with disorderly conduct. At the police station, Macias accused an officer of sexually assaulting him, according to a report.

Friday, May 31

12:24 p.m. – 100 block of Amherst Ave., police responded to a report of theft from a vehicle. The caller said she found her car window smashed and the dash cam missing.

Saturday, June 1

3:43 p.m. – 800 block of Dravis St., an older man showed up at a woman’s home, threatening to shoot her dog if it did not stop barking, according to a police report. The woman said he then knocked over a table on her porch and left. A neighbor told police a man with the same description was seen sitting outside of her house in a Ford Mustang.

10:57 p.m. – Ward Avenue and Prospect Street, Scott Bohyer, 40, charged with OVI. According to police, they smelled alcohol coming from Bohyer’s car during a traffic stop. He did not pass sobriety tests and refused to take a blood-alcohol test, police said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.