Sunday, February 10

2:50 p.m. - 200 block of Churchill Rd., police were dispatched for someone hitting vehicles in a parking lot. According to the report, the man refused to stop when asked by police. Police said he became unresponsive and showed signs of heavy drug use. The man was taken to the hospital and was charged with disorderly conduct.

Monday, February 11

4:56 p.m. - 200 block of S. Market St., police were contacted about a breaking and entering report. The caller said his semi-automatic handgun was missing from its case in his bedroom. According to the report, the victim thinks someone who knew about the gun took it.

Tuesday, February 12

10:56 a.m. - 100 block of Mohican Dr., police were called to a home for an incident. According to police, the victim said she found a hole in her window that looked like it came from a BB gun. Police said they noticed damage to the window but could not find BBs near it.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.