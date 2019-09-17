Girard crime activity: Man pulls knife during fight at ice cream parlor, police say

Wednesday, September 4

11:32 p.m. – 400 block of Indiana Ave., police responded to a break-in at a home. The caller told police when she came home, the blinds to the window were messed up and someone left a pair of black sandals behind. Nothing was reported missing and there were no signs of forced entry, police said.

Friday, September 6

12:15 a.m. – 300 block of Elruth Ct., Joseph O’Neill, 57, charged with OVI. During a traffic stop, police said there was a strong smell of alcohol and O’Neill told them he had four or five beers. O’Neill refused to do field sobriety tests. The report said a plastic bag with cocaine was found during a vehicle search.

Saturday, September 7

9:19 p.m. – 1300 block of N. State St., police responded to a fight at Bruster’s Ice Cream. According to a report, a group of people were riding motorcycles when two cars started following them. They told police they were followed into the Bruster’s parking lot, where they started arguing. Witnesses said the suspect, 33-year-old Richard Hutchinson, got out of the car and pulled out a knife. Hutchinson was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing. A knife was found in of the cars, the report said.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.