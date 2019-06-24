Girard crime activity: Man hits officer in face during arrest, police say

Friday, June 14

6:08 p.m. – 200 block of E. Second St., police were called about a stolen lawnmower from a garage. According to the report, the owner said it was taken overnight and the man-door to the garage was unlocked at the time.

Saturday, June 15

12:32 p.m. – W. Prospect and N. State streets, a man reported that a driver in a dark green Buick sedan yelled at him and signaled a clenched fist toward him while he was crossing the road. The man said he felt threatened by the incident.

7:20 p.m. – 700 block of N. Highland Ave., an employee of Hiland Dairy reported that discrepancies had been found in inventory and the cash drawer. Police said after reviewing surveillance video, another employee was seen giving a family member beer and cigarettes without charging him.

Sunday, June 16

8:27 a.m. – 400 block of North State St., police were dispatched about a theft from Nickles Bakery. According to police, a worker said 52 sets of bakery truck keys were stolen. Mastercard fuel cards were also missing. The report said workers think someone came in through the back door.

Tuesday, June 18

9:48 a.m. – 400 block of S. State Street, John Cook, III, charged with resisting arrest, assault and disorderly conduct. Police made a traffic stop and an officer reported smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle. Cook told police that he smoked in the vehicle a few days ago, according to the report. When asked to get out of the car, police said Cook started to get angry and threatened the officer. Cook tried to pull away while being put under arrest and hit the officer in the face during the struggle, police said. Police eventually handcuffed him and placed in the cruiser. Police found no drugs but said loose tobacco and aerosol spray was in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.