Girard crime activity: Man claims others threatened to shoot him during fight

Saturday, August 10

12:11 a.m. – 400 block of S. Market St., police responded to a house for a fight. According to a report, a man at the home said a woman punched his girlfriend during an argument and two men threatened to shoot him. Police talked to others at the house, who said the two men never made the threat.

Sunday, August 11

12:19 a.m. – 100 block of Smithsonian Ave., police stopped a 17-year-old on a bike who was out past curfew. According to police, the teen said he had marijuana, a glass pipe and a glass bong in his bookbag. Police took all of it. The teen faces charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

11:09 p.m. – 400 block of Lawrence Ave., police responded to a possible break-in. According to a report, the caller said she was upstairs and heard a loud noise in the basement. Police did not find anyone in the home, but a screen door was smashed and the front door was damaged.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.