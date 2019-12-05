Girard crime activity: Man breaks into neighbor’s garage, steals car battery, police say

Saturday, Nov. 30

1:18 a.m. – 200 block of Broadway Ave., police were dispatched for a reported assault. According to the report, the caller said she woke up the father of her unborn child and confronted him after looking through his phone. The caller said after refusing to leave, the suspect started to yell at her and choke her. The woman told police that she was then pushed out of a chair, causing her head to hit the wall. When she tried to call police, the suspect threw her phone down the street and drove away toward Hubbard, the report said.

Sunday, Dec. 1

3:48 a.m. – Marissa Zupp, 25, charged with OVI, speeding and failure to comply. According to the report, police saw a Chevrolet Cavalier speeding southbound on South State Street. Police said they activated overhead lights but the vehicle kept going, leading officers on a chase until stopping I-80 near exit 226. Police handcuffed the driver, Zupp, who admitted to drinking two beers. Zupp told police that she was running away because she was just assaulted by a man. She said she did not need medical attention and police did not observe marks on her, the report said. Police said the man denied that any assault occurred.

1:35 p.m. – 100 block of Ella St., a caller told police that he came back home from Family Video to find that 3 grams of medical marijuana was stolen.

4:31 p.m. – 100 block of Morris Ave., Donald Fiedler, 54, charged with breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools. According to the report, a caller told police that his neighbor, later identified as Fiedler, used an air/pneumatic hand tool to cut the padlock off of his garage door and stole a car battery. Police said they spoke to Feidler who admitted to the crime.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.