Girard crime activity: Man broke into business and stole 10 radios, police say

Friday, June 28

7:14 p.m. – 500 block of Murry Hill Dr., Theotis Sanders, Jr., charged with having weapons under disability, improperly handling a firearm and drug paraphernalia. According to a report, police pulled Sanders over and he said he was on his way to go fishing. Police said they found a smoking bowl in the glove box and a black gun covered by a hoodie in his car. The passenger, Breanna Rahmann, was arrested on a warrant out of Lordstown.

Saturday, June 29

10:35 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Highland St., police responded to an apartment for a burglary. According to a police report, the caller said her 50″ television was missing and the window blinds were damaged when she came home from work. The caller told police she thinks she knows the suspect, who she claimed asked if she was home earlier.

Sunday, June 30

9:16 a.m. – Park and Washington avenues, Keith Leete, charged with commercial vehicles on local streets. According to a report, police said a tractor-trailer knocked over a stop sign at the intersection of Park and Smithsonian. Police said Leete admitted to knocking over the sign and said he got lost while driving to Lordstown.

8:45 p.m. – 100 block of E. Liberty St., police said an employee at Espresso Market told them a child tried to open the locked door while they were closed. When the worker told the child they were closed, she said the child’s mother started yelling threats at her.

Tuesday, July 2

11:31 p.m. – 1700 block of N. State St., police responded to Patrones for a break-in. They said the back door had been forced open and 10 radios were missing. According to a report, surveillance video showed a man in a ski mask and dark clothes break in and take the radios.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.