Girard crime activity: Man attacks woman holding 2-month-old, police say

Tuesday, January 14

3:24 p.m. – 200 block of Louis Ave., a woman reported that a boy hit her daughter with a stick and almost pushed her down after they got off of the school bus.

10 p.m. – 200 block of Dearborn St., Eric Skruck Jr., 26, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman told police that Skruck was mad after falling into a window and breaking it. According to a police report, the woman said Skruck punched her in the face, grabbed her by the neck and pushed her to the ground while she was holding a two-month-old baby. Skruck told police that all he did was break the window, the report said.

Wednesday, January 15

5:29 p.m. – 800 block of Woodlawn Ave., police were called for a dog complaint. According to the report, a woman said she was walking her dog when two other dogs came up to her from behind a nearby home. She said one of the dogs left the owner’s yard and bit her dog’s tail. The report said two women then came out from the house and one of them started yelling at the woman, asking if she wanted to fight. Police said they saw blood on the dog’s tail.

Monday, January 20

7:36 p.m. – 100 block of Elruth Ct., police were dispatched to a reported burglary. According to a police report, two men came into the victim’s apartment and starting going through his bedroom. The victim told police that he could not stop them due to being handicapped. Another victim said the suspects tried to push her out of the apartment. They left before police arrived. The victim reported cash, an iPhone and a tablet stolen.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.