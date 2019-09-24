Girard crime activity: Intoxicated man punched railroad worker, police say

Thursday, Sept. 12

8:24 p.m. – 500 block of North Ave., police responded to a report of assault. They said the victim knocked on the door of the apartment where her boyfriend was staying, trying to get him to come home. She told police a woman stood up, grabbed her by the hair and slammed her face against the wall. Police said they did not see any cuts or swelling.

Saturday, Sept. 14

5:35 p.m. – 1100 block of N. Highland Ave., police responded to a reported robbery. According to a police report, the victim came home and noticed a large tear in the window screen. She told police the end table inside had been moved and her boyfriend’s letterman jacket was missing.

6:10 p.m. – Byers and W. Liberty streets, an employee with Ohio Central Railroad told police a man assaulted him after he asked the man to leave the tracks. According to a police report, the employee saw three people drinking alcohol near the train tracks. When he asked them to leave, the victim said one of the men punched him in the chin, then they left on four-wheelers. Police were not able to find them.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

10:16 p.m. – 700 block of N. State St., police got a call about a man at Margherita’s Grille, looking into windows with a flashlight. According to a report, employees also saw the man check to see if the doors were locked. They said he then got into a car and drove off.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.