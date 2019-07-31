Girard crime activity: Intoxicated man drops rooster, lays down in roadway, police say

Thursday, July 18

10:39 p.m. – 300 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called about a man lying in the eastbound lane of the road. Officials moved him to the sidewalk and he became responsive. When asked if he was under the influence of any substances, he said he had only been drinking, a police report said. The caller said the man also dropped off a live rooster in the middle of the road. The rooster was found outside of Price Heating and Cooling.

Saturday, July 20

9:21 p.m. – 700 block of E. Liberty St., police were dispatched for a fight in the Mahoning County Club parking lot. When officers broke up the fight, Zachary Lias tried to get away from police and was tasered twice, a police report said. A family member said Lias was intoxicated and tried to fight other family members in the reception hall. When told to leave, police said Lias became aggressive. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Monday, July 22

11:02 p.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to a parking lot for a domestic violence report. The victim told police she lives in her truck with her boyfriend. The boyfriend, Brian Perrin, 38, was charged with domestic violence, criminal mischief and driving under suspension after police said he also took off with the woman’s truck.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.