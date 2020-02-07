Girard crime activity: Driver almost hits school bus, officer, police say

Saturday, January 25

12:54 p.m. – 100 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called about an SUV driver that kept going after hitting a dog. The dog was having trouble breathing and had blood on its fur. The owner took the dog to the emergency vet, the report said.

Friday, January 31

3:43 p.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., Kenneth Ross, Jr., 26, charged with failure to comply and operation in willful or wanton disregard of the safety of persons or property. The police report said an officer was standing by the 711 overpass working a camera detail when a driver pulled up behind him, revved his engine and sped off past him down, heading eastbound on Trumbull Avenue. The officer said the driver, later identified as Ross, then slammed on his breaks to avoid hitting a Girard City School bus. According to the report, the officer ran up to the vehicle and ordered Ross to pull over. The report said Ross then sped off again, almost hitting the officer’s leg. The officer was able to verify the driver as Ross and charges were filed, according to a police report.

10:45 p.m. – 100 block of E. Kline St., a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen. The woman said she usually parks the vehicle on the street and did not know who would have taken it. The woman said she did not know her vehicle was missing until Pennsylvania State Police called her, stating that it was involved in a hit-and-run incident earlier in the day.

Saturday, February 1

12:07 p.m. – 400 block of Churchill Rd., an off-duty Children Services worker reported finding a toddler walking in the roadway. According to the report, the Children Services worker helped the child out of the roadway, found out where the toddler lived and returned the child. Police said they contacted one of the child’s parents about the incident.

Sunday, February 2

1:07 p.m. – 200 block of Trumbull Ave., police were dispatched for a reported burglary. According to the police report, a caller noticed a chair propped up against his neighbor’s fence and a window was broken. Medication and a bank card were reported stolen from the home.

