Girard crime activity: 3 burglaries reported in same day

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tuesday, October 2

8:10 p.m. - 800 block of Gary Ave., police were called to a home about a theft from vehicle. The caller said someone broke into his van overnight and took his Amazon Echo and a chainsaw.

Saturday, October 6

9:52 a.m. - 300 block of Plymouth Ave., a caller said someone broke into his house and stole his 60" TV. According to police, the caller said they came in through the bathroom window and all of the doors were still locked when his roommate came home.

12:26 p.m. - 100 block of E. Second St., a woman told police someone broke into her home. According to police, the caller said her son heard someone running from their back door around midnight two days before. The caller said their door was left open, the lock on their window was broken and a padlock on her son's bedroom door was broken. The caller also said her daughter came home on Friday to find both doors unlocked downstairs. Nothing was taken, police said.

3:20 p.m. - 100 block of N. Lorain Ave., police responded to a reported burglary. According to police, the caller said someone broke into her ex-husband's home twice while he was away. The woman said they took loose change and cigarettes off the kitchen table the first time, and two TVs the second time. The caller said she did not see signs of forced entry.

Disclaimer: These reports don't represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Girard Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.