East Liverpool crime activity: Woman says brick thrown window, copper pipes stolen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday, Feb. 4

1:33 a.m. - Grant Street, Jason Tice, 41, arrested for an active warrant and charged with obstructing official business and intoxication. A woman reported to police that Tice had assaulted her after a party they went to. She said they got into a disagreement so he punched her in the face, according to a police report. Before they arrested him, police said Tice was acting very aggressive while not listening to their commands and strongly smelled of alcohol, the report states. The woman did not want to press assault charges.

12:44 p.m. - 700 block of Cadmus St., reported vandalism. A woman reported to police that someone had thrown a brick through her window and stole her copper lines.

Thursday, Feb. 7

4:22 p.m. - 100 block of W. Sixth St., reported theft of personal information. A man reported to police that about $676 had been charged on his credit card without his permission.

Friday, Feb. 8

9:31 p.m. - Minerva Street, Xayvion Frederick, 18, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana and illegal U-turn, and Noah Hull, 19, charged with open container in motor vehicle. Hull was a passenger in Frederick’s car, which was pulled over for making an illegal U-turn. Police said they found marijuana shake and a marijuana cigarette near Frederick and an open bottle of Hennessy near Hull.

Saturday, Feb. 9

9:17 p.m. - 500 block of Wilbert Ave., Scott Martin, 38, of Salem, charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Police were called on reports of possible drug activity inside an apartment. A police report states they found marijuana, marijuana smoking devices and a digital scale inside the home.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.