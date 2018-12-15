East Liverpool crime activity: Police get call about 2 men fighting with tire irons

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sunday, Dec. 2

12:08 a.m. - 700 block of Dresden Ave., Shaquana Moore, 25, of Youngstown, charged with possession of marijuana. The car Moore was driving was pulled over for rolling through a stop sign, a police report states. Police found a small marijuana roach and some marijuana shake in the car, according to the report. Moore was given a verbal warning for the traffic violation.

3:28 a.m. - 100 block of Jackson St., Jacob Densmore, 21, charged with criminal damaging and disorderly conduct. Witnesses saw the car Densmore was driving wreck along State Route 7. Despite police noting that the car was heavily damaged and had fresh mud and grass on the bumper, Densmore said it was from a previous accident three weeks ago, a police report states. He then failed a sobriety test and purposely knocked over a phone at the police department, according to the report.

Tuesday, Dec. 4

12:04 a.m. - 2600 block of St. Clair Ave., Mark Brewer, 41, of Wellsville, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business. The car Brewer was in was pulled over for no plate lights. When police went to run each passenger’s information, Brewer ran out of the car, according to a police report. Police ended up hitting him with a Taser when he wouldn't stop running or show what he had in his hands, which police later identified as a phone, the report states.

2:54 a.m. - 100 block of Huston St., Mackenzie Orin, 26, arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Police said Orin was seen staggering along the streets, so officers stopped to check on her to see if she was OK. According to a police report, police could smell alcohol and marijuana on her. She admitted to having a marijuana roach in her purse and drinking four tall beers, the report states. Police said a crack pipe was also found in her purse.

Thursday, Dec. 6

4:09 p.m. - 300 block of Moore St., reported assault. A man told police he got in a fight with a man he says was messing around out by his car. The man said when he went to see what the suspect was doing by his car, he and the suspect beat each other with tire irons, according to a police report.

Friday, Dec. 7

4:18 p.m. - 600 block of Bradshaw Ave., reported theft. A Giant Eagle employee called police saying employees believe that a man stole a bottle of alcohol. Surveillance footage shows the man near the store’s vodka section.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.