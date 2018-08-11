Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Monday, July 30

9:09 a.m. - 900 block of Pennsylvania Ave., reported stolen vehicle. An employee at the Community Resource Center reported to police that one of the center’s vehicles had been stolen over the weekend. The employee called the center’s drivers but none said they had the white 2007 Ford E150 with red, white and blue stars and stripes on the side.

1:45 p.m. - 700 block of Wilbert Ave., Lavontae Knight, 22, of Youngstown, charged with receiving stolen property. Police responded to the Woodland Hills apartment complex on reports of a man possibly carrying a gun. When police arrived, they saw Knight -- who they said matched the description a caller gave -- walk into an apartment. After confronting him and checking the apartment, they found a loaded handgun in between towels on a rack, according to a police report. Officers learned it was stolen out of Youngstown, the report states.

9:12 p.m. - 2100 block of Boring Ln., Matthew Jackson, 18, charged with disorderly conduct, aggravated menacing and domestic violence. Jackson had a knife and was making threats toward family members, according to a police report.

Thursday, August 2

1:37 p.m. - 700 block of Cadmus St., reported theft. A woman reported to police that two cars had been broken into overnight and items were missing from both vehicles.

6:26 p.m. - Pennsylvania and Virginia avenues, Daniel Lydic, 26, charged with drug paraphernalia. Lydic was a passenger in a car police pulled over. When police asked Lydic to get out of the car for a pat-down because their K9 smelled drugs, they found a pink straw with residue on it and a pack of blue pills where he was sitting, according to a police report. Additional charges may be filed.

8:26 p.m. - 900 block of Bank St., reported theft. A man caught a suspect on camera getting into his unlocked vehicle and stealing $100 cash. The footage also shows the suspect walking onto a porch, stealing pairs of tennis shoes and trying to break into several vehicles, a police report states.

9:25 p.m. - 1200 block of Pennsylvania Ave., John Okruta, 57, of Newell, West Virginia, charged with OVI. Police were looking for Okruta after someone called the station saying he had urinated in front of a juvenile and drove away, according to a police report. Police were able to find him after seeing him run a red light and swerve into oncoming traffic, the report states. Okruta admitted to police he had drunk a couple of beers. They said his blood-alcohol content was .106, over the legal limit of .08.

Friday, August 3

8:38 p.m. - 800 block of Cadmus St., reported theft. A man reported to police that sometime overnight, his wallet had been stolen out of his unlocked vehicle. A police report states several of the items inside the wallet were found in nearby woods but they didn't find the man’s bank card. Police suggested he cancel his card.

10:52 p.m. - 100 block of Eutaw Ave., Johnathan Russell, 26, charged with intoxication. Police responded to reports of an intoxicated man falling in the road. According to a report, Russell told police he drank two 40-ounce King Cobras. While at the police station, Russell had forgotten the incident and questioned why he was there, the report states.

Saturday, August 4

1:45 a.m. - 100 block of Lincoln Ave., Bruce Helman, 56, charged with OVI. When an officer pulled Helman over, he noted in a police report that he could smell alcohol on Helman, who was slurring his words. Helman was arrested after refusing to take a sobriety test. They said he admitted to police he had three or four beers. His blood-alcohol content was .202.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.