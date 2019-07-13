E. Liverpool crime activity: Drunk man charged with harassing festival-goers

Tuesday, July 2

2:48 p.m. – 600 block of Fisher Ave., a woman reported $3,700 was stolen from her and her boyfriend. According to a police report, the woman said her boyfriend was recently in a car accident and when his sister went to pick up his car from the impound, she stole the cash from inside the car.

Wednesday, July 3

2:59 p.m. – 400 block of Wilbert Ave., reported vandalism. A woman called police, saying her front two tires had been slashed. She told police she might know who did it.

Thursday, July 4

1:20 a.m. – 600 block of Avondale St., Paul Lucas, 51, charged with disorderly conduct. An officer saw Lucas fighting on top of a man whose lip was bleeding, according to a police report. The homeowner said Lucas randomly came to his house and started fighting the victim. The officer said Lucas was very intoxicated. Lucas told police he showed up uninvited because they were being too loud and then he picked the “biggest one there” to fight, the report states.

Friday, July 5

9:13 p.m. – 100 block of 6th Street, Joshua Steele, 30, charged with disorderly conduct/public intoxication. An event coordinator at the jazz/barbeque festival told police Steele was harassing 50/50 raffle volunteers, according to a police report. Police said Steele was very intoxicated. They said as he was being escorted away, he pulled away from police and tried to grab at a woman in a sexual way, the report states.

Saturday, July 6

2:25 p.m. – 100 block of W. 4th St., Adam Douglass, 33, charged with OVI. Officers said Douglass was one of the drivers involved in a car crash. They said he was drunk, with his blood-alcohol content testing over .17, which is over the legal limit of .08. The other driver wasn’t hurt.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.