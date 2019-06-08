E. Liverpool crime activity: Woman arrested after eating dead birds, police say

Sunday, May 26

4:11 p.m. – 100 block of W. 4th St., Lisa Geisse, 46, charged with disorderly conduct. Police responded to a report about a woman eating dead birds and trash. When police arrived, neighbors said Geisse also bit a man on the arm. According to a police report, Geisse was throwing trash all over the sidewalk and was noticeably intoxicated, even telling police she was “drunk as f**k.” She was then taken to jail.

Tuesday, May 28

6:36 a.m. – 300 block of N. Shadylane Dr., reported theft. A woman called police, saying a wedding band and watch were stolen from her car.

7:36 a.m. – 100 block of Maine Blvd., Lucas Davis, 36, arrested and charged with OVI, driving under suspension and endangering children. According to a police report, a school employee called police to report a highly intoxicated driver, Davis, dropping off a child at the elementary school.

1:28 p.m. – 100 block of E. 5th St., reported theft. Police responded to a report about a stolen license plate.

Thursday, May 30

3:56 p.m. – 1000 block of Avondale St., Stephanie Hudson, 27, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. According to a police report, officers went to check Hudson’s house for no running water and possible illegal renting. Police said everything was fine but they found two glass crack pipes, among other drug tools, at the house, the report says.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.