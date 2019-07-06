E. Liverpool crime activity: Police say drunk driver crashed, blamed texting

Sunday, June 23

12:12 p.m. – 900 block of W. 8th St., Joshua Vein, 31, of Toronto, Ohio, charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. Police responded to a report of a man in the Dairy Queen parking lot who looked like he was on drugs. Police said they found a syringe hidden inside of a cigarette carton in his bookbag. Vein claimed he didn’t know about the syringe, saying his drug of choice was heroin, according to a police report.

Tuesday, June 25

9:31 a.m. – 100 block of Elysian Way, reported theft. A man called police, saying some of his band instruments and a pistol were missing from his house. He said he believes his contractor may have taken the items. He also said someone told him they saw his exact pistol on a gun broker website.

11:29 a.m. – 400 block of Putnam St., reported vandalism. A man called police, saying someone tried breaking into his garage overnight. Police said the garage door had pry marks on it and a glass window was damaged.

Thursday, June 27

5:30 p.m. – 700 block of Cadmus St., reported theft. A woman called police, saying two men took her car, took out all of the contents and replaced them with other parts. She told police her rearview mirror, seats, gas cap and starter were all stripped and replaced with other parts that made the car undrivable.

Friday, June 28

8:24 p.m. – 100 block of Anna St., reported theft. Police responded to the Hall China parking lot on reports that a man’s car had been broken into. The owner of the car said his keys, two packs of cigarettes and the car’s title were missing. The keys and cigarettes were found nearby.

9:26 p.m. – 700 block of Bradshaw Ave., Timothy Parker, 38, charged with OVI and failure to control. A police officer said he saw Parker crash into a parked car. According to a police report, Parker threw a beer bottle into a witness’ yard, where police found a half-full Bud Light that was still cold and foamy. Parker admitted to having three or four beers and said he was texting while driving, which caused the accident, the report says. Police said Parker’s blood-alcohol content tested .109, over the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.