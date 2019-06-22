E. Liverpool crime activity: Man charged after breaking into car for shoes, police say

Wednesday, June 5

7:38 p.m. – 800 block of Chester Ave., reported theft. A woman called police, saying three hydraulic jacks, a Craftsman circular saw and a gun were missing from her garage. She told police a man doing yard work at her house asked about the jacks, suggesting she pawn them. After a few days of work, the woman noticed the items were missing and when she tried to call the worker, he would not answer.

Friday, June 7

4:04 a.m. – 500 block of E. 5th St., Kylie Conrad, 24, charged with obstructing official business, intoxication and disturbance enumerated. Police responded to a noise complaint at a house, where they found Conrad screaming into a phone on the front porch, according to a police report. When they told her to be quiet, they said she told them, “This is my property. I can be as loud as I want to be.” When they asked for her information, she said, “F**k you, I don’t have to give you any more information…arrest me,” the report states. Police also said they could smell alcohol on her breath.

Saturday, June 8

3.59 a.m. – Elizabeth Street, Chase Murphy, 25, of Wellsville, charged with marijuana drug paraphernalia and OVI. Police responded to a report about a man passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road. Police were able to wake up Murphy, who they said smelled like alcohol. Murphy told them he was tired after getting off work at 6 p.m. and later drank five beers, according to a police report. Inside the car, police said they found a glass marijuana smoking bowl, a marijuana grinder with drug residue and two plastic baggies with residue, among other drug tools.

Monday, June 10

11 a.m. – 400 block of Market St., Edward Cottrill, 31, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, arrested and charged with possession of drug abuse instruments. A police officer said he saw Cottrill and another man in a hand-to-hand drug transaction. When the officer confronted them, he said Cottrill was nervous and claimed he was trying to find a ride home to West Virginia. Cottrill then admitted he was “trying to score some subs,” also known as Suboxone, according to a police report. The officer also found a syringe in Cottrill’s pants pocket, the report says.

Wednesday, June 12

1:35 p.m. – 2000 block of St. Clair Ave., a man said someone was removing grave ornaments from the pet section of Riverview Cemetery. The man was told to talk with the cemetery’s board of directors.

Friday, June 14

4:15 a.m. – 800 block of Cadmus St., William Hardemon, 58, charged with criminal mischief after breaking into a neighbor’s car to find his shoes, according to a police report.

Saturday, June 15

11:28 p.m. – 1500 block of Holliday St., Ryan Ammon, 35, charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Police responded to a possible domestic violence situation where they said a man was trying to kick out a screen door. The homeowner said he wanted to file a report about the damage to his door, which police said they saw lying on the ground with the screen kicked out. Police said Ammon was highly intoxicated. Ammon’s wife told them he was drinking with the homeowner when he fell through the door, according to a police report. Officers said Ammon kept calling one of them a b***h and said he wanted to kill all the officers. Ammon was uncooperative when they tried handcuffing him, making his body either stiffen up or go limp, the report says.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the East Liverpool Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the East Liverpool Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.