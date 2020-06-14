Canfield crime: Police say they pulled over 14-year-old driving friends around

At first, the driver told officers they were going to visit his sick aunt in the hospital, police said

Wednesday, May 27

1:43 p.m. – 100 block of Timber Run Ct., police said a driver went over a curb, hitting two mailboxes, a utility pole, an electric box and a cable box. When police talked to him, they said he didn’t remember any of it. Officers said he didn’t seem to be under the influence of anything. He did not want any medical attention, police said.

7:51 p.m. – Preserve Boulevard and N. Palmyra Road, Jesus Manuel Cordero, Jr., 21, of Youngstown, charged with drug paraphernalia; Shea Ruiz, 20, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. Police said they found marijuana and drug tools in the car during a traffic stop.

Friday, May 29

1:54 a.m. – 400 block of W. Main St., Chad Philabaum, 38, of Louisville, Ohio, charged with OVI. He told officers he had two White Claws, according to police.

Saturday, May 30

1:53 a.m. – W. Main Street, William Fox, 26, charged with drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. Police said Fox had a vape pen and THC oil during a traffic stop.

9:55 a.m. – Steeplechase Run and Route 62, Charles Johnson, 46, of Akron, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia; Ronald Moore, 41, of Akron, arrested on a warrant. An officer pulled over the van Johnson and Moore were riding in because the officer said he could smell marijuana and the windshield was shattered. The officer said he found marijuana and rolling papers in the van.

Monday, June 1

10:44 p.m. – 4500 block of Boardman Canfield Rd., Jeremy Nolen, 30, of Alliance, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. An officer said during a traffic stop, she smelled marijuana coming from the car. Nolen handed her three baggies of marijuana and a marijuana bowl, according to a police report.

Tuesday, June 2

4:17 p.m. – E. Main Street, Angel Chico, 24, of Girard, charged with open container prohibited; Hannah Small, 19, of New Oxford, Pennsylvania, charged with underage possession or consumption of alcohol, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia and open container. Police said Small had a vape pen and THC oil during a traffic stop. Officers also found open vodka and tequila bottles in the car, according to a report. Chico and Small admitted to drinking some in the car, police said.

Wednesday, June 3

9:48 a.m. – W. Main Street and Route 446, William Noel, 57, of Lowellville, charged with drug abuse. Police said Noel had marijuana in his pocket during a traffic stop.

Thursday, June 4

9:25 a.m. – 100 block of Indian Lake Blvd., Brigit Estes, 42, charged with criminal damaging. Police said Estes threw a concrete block through the window of her ex’s garage.

Saturday, June 6

2:01 a.m. – E. Main Street, an officer pulled a car over for speeding and realized the driver was a 14-year-old boy, according to a police report. The teen had several other teens in the car, police said. At first, the driver told officers they were going to visit his sick aunt in the hospital, police said. He then told them he decided to take a family member’s car without permission and pick up some of his friends, according to the police report. Officers took them to the police station and called their parents and guardians. They’re facing charges in juvenile court.

Sunday, June 7

1:58 a.m. – W. Main Street, Daniel Schmitt, Jr., 19, charged with drug abuse. Police said there were marijuana roaches in the car’s ashtray during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.