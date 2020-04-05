Canfield crime: Police say they found pot, meth, alcohol in Dunkin’ cup during traffic stop

Police said a woman admitted it was Four Loko in the Dunkin' Donuts cup

Friday, March 6

12:05 p.m. – 100 block of Cardinal Dr., the school resource officer at Canfield High School said he caught a 16-year-old boy vaping in the bathroom. Police caught another 16-year-old boy with THC oil, according to a report.

Sunday, March 15

2:27 a.m. – S. Hillside Drive and Carriage Hill, Ama-Efura Dodson, 35, of Youngstown, arrested on a felony warrant out of Austintown and charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug abuse instruments. Officers said they found two syringes under the floorboards when they searched the car.

12:25 p.m. – 100 block of S. Broad St., Francis Palguta, 38, of Alliance, charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs and driving under suspension; Nicole Moschella, 37, of Youngstown, charged with open container. Police said they found marijuana and methamphetamine, along with other drug tools, in the car during a traffic stop. Officers said there was also a Dunkin’ Donuts cup with alcohol inside the car. Moschella admitted it was Four Loko and it belonged to her, according to a report.

Friday, March 27

4:09 a.m. – 100 block of Fairview Ave., Austin Greenwalt, 19, charged with domestic violence.

