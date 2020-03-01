Canfield crime: Police investigate report of MCCTC student recording video in bathroom

Friday, February 14

4:50 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 16-year-old boy recorded a video of another student in the restroom at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center and posted it on Snapchat. The teen boy received an out-of-school suspension and faces charges.

Saturday, February 22

8:33 a.m. – W. Main and Wadsworth streets, Ronald Kirkpatrick, 36, of Canton, Ohio, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification. Police said Kirkpatrick, a passenger, gave the officer a fake name during a traffic stop.

Sunday, February 23

1:37 a.m. – E. Main Street and Fairview Avenue, Kenneth Cummings, 58, of Salem, arrested and charged with obstructing official business. Police said during a traffic stop, Cummings seemed like he was under the influence and refused to get out of the car when officers told him several times. Officers used a window punch tool to break the car window and get inside, according to a police report. At this point, police said Cummings unlocked the doors and stepped out of the car.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.