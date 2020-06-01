Canfield crime: Officers pull over multiple drivers for drugs, OVI

Wednesday, May 13

9:39 p.m. – Herbert Road and Shadydale Drive, Gerald Robinson, Jr., 35, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. An officer said he pulled Robinson over for speeding and smelled marijuana in the car. Police said Robinson had a small baggie of marijuana in the car.

Friday, May 15

11:50 a.m. – 100 block of Lisbon St., William Royal, 22, of Salem, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. An officer pulled Royal over because he pulled into several driveways, according to a police report. The officer said he found some marijuana in the car.

Sunday, May 17

12:27 a.m. – Herbert Road and Saybrook Drive, Dustin Fletcher, 38, of Warren, arrested on a warrant; Michelle Kuhn, 41, of Girard, charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over the car Fletcher and Kuhn were riding in. Officers said they found a baggie of marijuana, a baggie of suspected methamphetamine and a glass pipe in the car. Kuhn said they were hers, according to a police report.

Monday, May 18

1:19 a.m. – E. Main Street and Fairground Boulevard, Taylor Urquhart, 18, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. Police said they smelled marijuana during a traffic stop. Urquhart admitted to smoking marijuana earlier that day, according to a police report. Police saw two marijuana cigarettes in the center console, vape tools and other drug items, the report says.

Tuesday, May 19

1:04 p.m. – E. Main Street, Nathaniel Byrd, 52, of Youngstown, charged with drug paraphernalia. Police said they found drug tools, including a straw with white residue and cut baggies, in Byrd’s car during a traffic stop. Officers said he told them he smoked crack earlier in the day.

Friday, May 22

1:50 a.m. – Hunters Woods Boulevard, Heather Maravola, 33, of Youngstown, arrested on warrants; Gregory Cordy, Sr., 51, of Hubbard, charged with open container. Police said Cordy had an open bottle of liquor in the car.

Saturday, May 23

1:07 a.m. – S. Broad Street, Scott Bremick, 52, of Youngstown, charged with OVI. Police pulled Bremick over for weaving in and out of the lanes, according to a report. Police said he seemed intoxicated and there was a bottle of vodka in his backpack.

9:57 a.m. – N. Broad Street, Jeremy Nolen, 30, of Alliance, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. Police said they found marijuana, a pipe and other drug tools in the car during a traffic stop.

Sunday, May 24

1:55 a.m. – S. Broad Street, Brennan Myers, 20, of Hanoverton, arrested and charged with OVI. Police pulled Myers over and said he smelled like alcohol and his eyes were glassy. Police said he later admitted to having two or three beers at a friend’s house.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.