Canfield crime: Officers investigate fight between store employee, customer

Sunday, February 9

3:28 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Jarod Tincher, 19, charged with assault. Police responded to a fight between a Giant Eagle employee and customer. The customer told police it started when he got to the register and the cashier told him to get out of his line. The customer said he didn’t move and the cashier, who he claimed he doesn’t know, attacked him. A girl who was with the customer told police the cashier is her ex-boyfriend, Tincher. When officers talked to Tincher, he told them that when he saw her with the customer, who he said talked back to him, he “saw red,” according to a police report.

Monday, February 10

10:54 a.m. – 100 block of Cardinal Dr., police started investigating reports of a student at Canfield High School recording another student in the bathroom and showing the video to several other students.

Sunday, February 16

12:19 a.m. – N. Broad Street, Lisa Andrews, 55, of Boardman, charged with OVI.

