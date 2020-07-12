Canfield crime: Mother charged with leaving babies wrapped in blankets in hot car

Monday, June 15

8:27 p.m. – Route 62 and Steeplechase Drive, Tyler Austin, 27, of Salem, charged with possessing drug abuse instruments, drug paraphernalia and drug abuse. Police pulled Austin over because they couldn’t see his vehicle registration. The officer said he smelled marijuana coming from the car and that Austin admitted to smoking some earlier. When searching the car, police found 26 grams of marijuana in a shoe on the floor, a syringe, a digital scale and other drug items, according to a report.

9:38 p.m. – 100 block of Kings Ln., a 48-year-old man was charged with dogs running at large. A woman reported a dog bit her as she was walking her own dog. The man told police that his dog broke through the electric fence, according to a report.

Saturday, June 20

11:20 a.m. – 100 block of N. Broad St., Yasmine Hassan, 37, charged with endangering children. Police said Hassan left two babies alone in a parked car. Officers said the car was not running, the windows were shut and the babies, who were crying, were wrapped in blankets. Police found Hassan in the post office and she told them she had been in there for about 15 minutes, according to a report.

Sunday, June 21

11:40 a.m. – 200 block of Sawmill Run Dr., a 41-year-old woman was charged with dogs running at large. Police said a woman was bitten by a dog while she was walking. The dog’s owner said a toddler let the dog out without an electric fence collar.

Tuesday, June 23

4:44 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., Larry Starkey, 32, Amber Calhoun, 20, both of Florida, both charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. An officer said he pulled their car over because it had a loud exhaust. They gave the officer permission to search the car and he found hypodermic syringes and a burnt spoon, among other drug items, according to a police report.

Wednesday, June 24

1:11 a.m. – Sawmill Run Drive and Regency Circle, police pulled over a car filled with teenagers for having no visible registration and a loud exhaust. Police were given permission to search and said there was chewing tobacco, marijuana and drug tools in the car.

Saturday, June 27

10:25 a.m. – Lisbon Street, Joshua Brown, 36, of Madison, Ohio, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia and drug paraphernalia. An officer said he pulled Brown over for having a loud exhaust. He gave police permission to search the car and the officer found a marijuana pipe under the seat and methamphetamine, among other drug tools, according to a report. Brown told the officer his co-worker must have left it in the car, police said.

Sunday, June 28

7:32 p.m. – 300 block of Lisbon St., Amanda Hines, 33, of Salem, arrested on a warrant and charged with possession of drugs. Police pulled Hines over for having a loud exhaust. Her car was towed and searched. Police said they found methamphetamine in the car.

