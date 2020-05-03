Canfield crime: Man reports driver ran over his mailbox

The man told police he believed two of his neighbors were similarly targeted

Friday, April 3

5:30 p.m. – 200 block of Hilltop Blvd., Michael Macewen, 40, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Thursday, April 9

10:35 p.m. – 200 block of Timber Run Dr., a man reported someone drove their car onto his property and knocked his mailbox down on purpose. He told police he believed two of his neighbors were similarly targeted.

Saturday, April 18

2:44 p.m. – 200 block of S. Broad St., a 64-year-old man was cited for dogs running at large. A neighbor said her dog was attacked by another dog as they were walking on the sidewalk.

Sunday, April 19

12:40 a.m. – E. Main Street, police said they pulled over a teen driver, who had a glass pipe, a vape pen and THC vape cartridges. The boy is facing a drug paraphernalia charge.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.