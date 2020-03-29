Canfield crime: Intoxicated man arrested in the middle of the day, police said

Police said the man was wandering around Colonial Plaza

Tuesday, February 24

12:22 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Greg Wilson, 43, of Youngstown, charged with drug paraphernalia. An officer said he pulled Wilson over for a cracked windshield and loud exhaust. Police said there was a pipe with burnt marijuana in the car.

Thursday, February 26

5:51 p.m. – 400 block of E. Main St., Michael Derstine, 57, of Newton Falls, arrested on a warrant out of Austintown on a charge of violating probation. Police got a report that Derstine, who seemed intoxicated, was walking around Colonial Plaza.

Sunday, February 29

10:31 p.m. – Lisbon Street and Route 446, Maurice Briggs, 35, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant for a domestic violence charge and additionally charged with drug abuse. An officer said he smelled marijuana during a traffic stop. Police said there was a small baggie of marijuana in the passenger’s side door.

Wednesday, March 4

9:42 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 17-year-old Mahoning County Career and Technical student was vaping THC oil on a school bus.

Saturday, March 14

12:23 a.m. – Akron Canfield and N. Palmyra roads, Solimar Morales, 24, of Boardman, charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. Police said Morales had a tied-off baggie that fell out of her wallet and a marijuana pipe.

Sunday, March 15

9:13 a.m. – Fairground Boulevard, Matthew Juillerat, 29, charged with drug paraphernalia; Jillian Coppock, 22, of Hubbard, charged with OVI suspension. Police said Coppock was driving even though she had been ordered not to because of a prior OVI conviction. Juillerat had a marijuana pipe, officers said.

