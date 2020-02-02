Canfield crime activity: Vaping cartridge with THC fell out of teen’s pants, police say

Police said he told them he didn't have anything on him, but then he stood up

Monday, January 13

9:17 a.m. – 7000 block of Herbert Rd., Michael Malvasi, 57, arrested during a traffic stop on a warrant for a theft charge out of Austintown.

Tuesday, January 14

5:52 p.m. – 300 block of Carriage Ln., Mark Mazzocco, 58, arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Thursday, January 23

8:01 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police found a 17-year-old boy with a vape pen and THC cartridge at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. At first, he told police he didn’t have anything on him but the cartridge fell out of his pant leg when he stood up, according to a report.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.