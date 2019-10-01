Canfield crime activity: Teen driver dragged officer after getting Tased, police say

Another officer said the boy almost hit him with the car as he drove away recklessly

Monday, September 9

2:29 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a school resource officer at Mahoning County Career and Technical Center said a 17-year-old dragged him with a car as the teen drove away and almost hit another officer with the car. The officer said he walked up to the car the boy was driving because the boy was honking the horn “unnecessarily” and had a vaping device. The officer said the boy started arguing with him and refused to get out of the car. The officer said the boy tried to drive away recklessly and because there were a lot of people around, the officer Tased him. Police said the boy did start driving away, dragging the officer with him. Another officer said the boy almost hit him with the car as he drove away. He was charged with obstructing official business, failure to comply and two counts of felonious assault.

Tuesday, September 10

5:51 p.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., police said they found marijuana in a 17-year-old boy’s pocket during a traffic stop. Officers called his mother and charged him with delinquent child by way of possession of a controlled substance.

11:34 p.m. – 400 block of E. Main St., Kirk Coram, 25, of Canton, arrested on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Wednesday, September 11

1:41 a.m. – W. Main Street and N. Palmyra Road, Kimberly Goddard, 56, charged with OVI. Police said they pulled over Goddard, who told them she was the designated driver for her friends, who had been drinking.

8:56 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., Alexis Rodriguez, 19, of Struthers, arrested and charged with assault. Police said Rodriguez went up to a 17-year-old student in MCCTC’s parking lot, pulled her hair and punched her in the head multiple times. The victim told police Rodriguez had been threatening her on social media before that. Officers said Rodriguez later turned herself in.

Saturday, September 14

3:16 a.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Melissa Ramunno, 26, charged with OVI. According to a police report, she told officers she had a couple of beers, then went to Taco Bell.

10:57 a.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Randal Wisniewski, 54, of Berlin Center, charged with theft. Police said Wisniewski shoplifted beer, frozen food, cheese, vodka and cat food from Giant Eagle.

5:13 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., William Snowden, 37, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs, drug abuse and illegal possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. Police got a call about a man in a pickup truck screaming at a woman in the Arby’s parking lot. When they got there, officers said Snowden admitted to yelling at the woman but never got physical or threatened her. Officers said they noticed a plastic baggie sticking out of Snowden’s pocket, which ended up having marijuana and a pill in it. Police said he also had rolling papers, a grinder, more marijuana and more pills in the truck.

5:24 p.m. – 100 block of Talsman Dr., Lacriesha Green, 26, of Warren, charged with drug abuse. Police said they noticed a “suspicious” car that was parked in the road, then moved to the parking lot of a condo. Officers said the car smelled like marijuana and there was a baby in the back seat. The driver, Green, said she was waiting to pick up a friend, according to a police report. She told them there wasn’t any marijuana in the car, but police said they found a baggie of it on the floor. Green told them it wasn’t hers, police said.

Tuesday, September 17

3:09 a.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Cathleen Ramunno, 61, charged with OVI. She told officers she was on her way to the Mahoning County Justice Center to pick up her husband, police said.

Thursday, September 19

10:26 p.m. – 500 block of E. Main St., Jason Kuzan, 39, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification and possession of drugs. Police said when they pulled Kuzan over, he gave them information for his twin brother, trying to hide who he was. Officers said they found naloxone in the car, which he did not have a prescription for.

Saturday, September 21

1 a.m. – 100 block of W. Main St., Jarquis Threats, 27, of Warren, arrested and charged with possession of drugs and falsification; Desirae Boss, 30, of Warren, arrested and charged with possession of drugs, falsification and OVI. Police said when they pulled the car over, Boss and Threats both gave them fake names. Police said they found a marijuana roach in the ashtray, as well as a grocery bag of marijuana in the spare tire compartment of the trunk.

4:35 p.m. – 300 block of W. Main St., Robert Sapp, 32, of Cortland, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled Sapp over and said he had THC vape products in the car.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.