Canfield crime activity: Teen charged with selling THC oil at MCCTC

The teen was charged after an investigation of THC oil found on another student

Wednesday, October 2

8:31 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 15-year-old student at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center was caught with vape products and THC oil at the school.

1:19 p.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., a 16-year-old boy was charged with using and selling THC oil at MCCTC.

Sunday, October 6

1:16 p.m. – US-224 and State Route 11, a 16-year-old boy charged with delinquent juvenile by way of drug abuse. An officer said he could smell marijuana coming from the car the boy was riding in after he pulled it over. The officer asked the boy if anyone was smoking marijuana and the boy gave him a marijuana cigarette, police said.

Monday, October 7

11:46 a.m. – 7300 block of N. Palmyra Rd., police said a 14-year-old girl was vaping THC oil in a bathroom at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center. She faces charges of delinquent juvenile, drug abuse and drug paraphernalia.

Thursday, October 10

10:31 p.m. – E. Main Street, a 16-year-old boy charged with delinquent child by way of drug paraphernalia. An officer said during a traffic stop, he could see ash and marijuana residue in the car. Police found a vape device containing suspected marijuana in the center console, according to a report.

Friday, October 11

11:43 p.m. – E. Main Street, Sharon Conti, 54, charged with OVI and left of center. After police pulled her over, she told the officer she was swerving because she was avoiding potholes. She said she was just on her way to Wendy’s to get some food and she hadn’t been drinking, according to a police report. Police said she failed sobriety tests and said she had a blood-alcohol level of .117, above the legal limit of .08.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.