Canfield crime activity: Police say woman hid marijuana in underwear

Sunday, November 24

2:59 p.m. – US-224 and Route 11, Cheyenne Smith, 24, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse; Earvin Rolle, 26, of Youngstown, charged with drug abuse. An officer pulled Rolle over because he said he smelled marijuana coming from the car. Rolle said he smoked some in the car earlier that day, according to a police report. The officer said he found a bag of marijuana in Rolle’s pocket. At the jail, Smith admitted to shoving marijuana in her underwear, police said.

Tuesday, November 26

11:44 p.m. – E. Main Street and Talsman Drive, Alexandra Kleeh, 24, charged with OVI.

Wednesday, November 27

10:31 p.m. – 400 block of Lisbon St., James Homman, Jr., 51, of Salem, charged with OVI; Kimberly Holt, 48, of Salem, charged with wrongful entrustment for letting Homman drive her car drunk, according to police.

Thursday, November 28

12:52 a.m. – Winona Avenue and E. Main Street, Kyle Nagy, 24, charged with OVI.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Canfield Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.